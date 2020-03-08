Beyoncé pushes woman in conversation with her husband Jay-Z

The couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z were enjoying the game 3 of the NBA finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors; it was all happiness and smiles until a woman came to him, to speak to the rapper.

ESPN announced on his Twitter account, which were able to capture the cameras and Nicole Curran, the wife of the owner of the Warriors and the one who caused it was that Queen B incomodaraso in the middle of the game, the woman went to him, Jay-Z and said somethinga situation that is not liked by the face that made Beyoncé.

After this, the singer Single Ladies “constant” in the seat, but in reality it seems Nicole pushed.

Then this clip was viral in social networks, the same Nicole released a photo the looks with Beyonce, and says: “We need to help us, and between us all”. But the comments for this post have been disabled.

Taken Instagram @warrior Nicole



Later, the wife of the own owner of the team, Golden State, she decided to remove this photo. According to Curran, everything seems to be, that was a misunderstanding and a bad recording from the camera What do you think, Yes it bothered her, Beyoncé?