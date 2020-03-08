Brazilian top model wins the competition for the ” Sports Illustrated

Theese De Paula is the name of the winner of the “autumn 2017-Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search”, which means that it confirmed the first new edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in the year 2018.

The Brazilian was able to lead against the hunter McGrady, Lisa-Marie Jaftha and McKenna Berkley-and that, ultimately, better. The announcement was made, during the program ITSELF, the “Now”, leaving the Brazilian model stunned and speechless.

“Thank you all for this to happen, you guys are awesome, and I wouldn’t be here without your help. When I woke up today I had no idea that my life would change. I’ve been waiting for since I began my career as a model,” he said to the young man, after the announcement of the decision.

Click on the photo gallery to see the pictures that Anne and Paula took it out for the latest edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, as well as other images that show the beauty of the Brazilian top-model.

You Should Also Read: At the age of 50 years, and Halle Berry put up a photo, and it is praised by the fans: “perfection”