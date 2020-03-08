CEO of Fnatic asking Epic Games to do something with Fortnite after the departure of Top players

Not only the players Fortnite was feeling pretty monotonous. A few days before the Start of the new season is also the Chairman of the Board of Fnatic turned.

Epic Games is already preparing for the introduction of the 12 season, expected to be debut already after 5 days, of 20 of February of 2020. Meanwhile, the General Director of one of the most popular Teams in esportowych applies directly to Epic, the Studio took your game.

As I said, Fortnite has a great potential, which at the Moment seems not very well used.

“We are here to help open and willing”

Even Matthews on his profile in Twitter, he turned directly to Epic not to mention the fact that the Team still has a great belief in the potential of Fortnite, but not sure if Epic feels the same.

Guys we still believe in the massively potential of Fortnite competitive. But I ‘ m not sure Epic always feels the same way. We speak with all publishers, work with them on driving eSport. Epic doesnt feel it needs us. We’re here, open, & ready to help drive @Fortnite game. Use us. — Sam Matthews (@sammathews) February 14, 2020

Words are quite bitter, especially in the Moment when Fnatic had to leave one of the leading actors. The Situation is not too interesting, and although it is strange that this happens a few days before the season 12. Finally, production is expected to recover strongly, as it happened with the introduction of major changes.

Fnatic didn’t kick us because there was no “money”. That message was org for paying people and kicking them as soon as they see no value in them. Fnatic had a vision for different Fortnite in 2018/2019. And loved a lot of people there but Business is Business. — ENGINE (@FNATIC_MOTOR) February 14, 2020

If the epic doesn’t know what he has? Tend to know about it. This does not mean that the Studio completely forget that the players love him. Let us remember, however, that such an intense impact on the team and on the plans of publishers must. Can be 11. Season-it’s just relaxation and preparation for the return of “standards” a few months ago? I think all the players Fortnite would wished to.

For most of the Teams esportowych Fortnite the deserves was one of the leading name, which is a very good. It was obvious in Poland, where many of the Teams texted his production of trailers Epic as the one that is self-financing.