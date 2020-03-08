Demi Lovato wants to kiss “and the possibility of collaboration with Rihanna

The American singer Demi Lovatoconfessed that you like to kiss and you make a musical collaboration with the singer from Barbados, Rihanna.

In an interview The Ellen DeGeneres Showa television program from the United States, Lovato he confessed his desire for the interpreter “Umbrella“the one he admired for a long time. In a previous edition of the programme, the singer of “I Love Me”, he made it clear that Rihanna is her biggest idol and said to the air, you like to work with her.

In a recent interview for the same program, Demi Lovato its intentions revealed with the celebrity, because the presenter spoke about the topic and asked her if she had the answer to the singer.

“No, I answered, and it is good, not insulted me, because it’s Rihanna,” replied the artist, the 27-year-old driver. “Rihannahow dare you?”voice mode is a joke, DeGeneres, while staring at the camera.

“Look, I just want to kiss, well, together we could have a cooperation, the kiss could be, maybe we can find you in the video, I know,” said the celebrity Americans succeeded, the awakening of applause and laughter from the audience.

After cuestionarle about his love life, Lovato replied: “I have applications for dating for a while, and as I spent some time with myself in the last few months, me di account, that I am the type of person you in any form on a regular basis with the sadness or loneliness or whatever, “he explained.

“I have to fight these battles by myself and I can’t let anyone in-between and fix these problems with me, so now I’m single and spend my Saturday night, riéndome, take baths,” he concluded.

In the meantime, the interpreter is located in the middle of preparations for a series of concerts offered, the from June in selected countries in Europe and Latin America.

AC