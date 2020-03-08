Designer of Beyoncé, bet on fashion “Made in Africa”, in order to create jobs – Shows

Dakar-rally. Driven to translate the fame of Beyonce, a fashion designer African plans to expand its production in Senegal and to train the local tailor, the success of your brand in jobs.

The designs of Tongoro, Sarah Hildebrand, gained international notoriety after the superstar used dresses with prints and wide pants, the in a holiday in Italy last year, which resulted in sales almost triplicaran.

Then, the designer of 31 years, asked, had tailor-made designs for Beyonce, who wore a robe Tongoro and pulled her to her dancers with her jewelry in her music video, “Spirit”, for the film “the lion king”.

The American R&B superstar Alicia Keys and British model Naomi Campbell have also) dress clothes Tongoro, whose clothes are sold online for about 200 euros (220 dollars.

But the increasing demand from the fashion “Made in Africa” has not yet benefited the people in the house, said Dious, the has now, just seven cutters. With more training of local and online sales, she thinks that the industry can grow from Senegal.

“We have a lot of talent, but I think we need a little more structure to it to the next level,” said Diouf, in an interview in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.

“For me, the story of Beyonce’s opened up the conversation and opens doors,” he added.

Hildebrand started his brand in 2016, after travelling between Dakar and Paris and realize that they care about is their friends in France were about to buy the clothes that she had done in Senegal.

Dakar is known for a lively scene, out of fashion, but the majority of tailors are self-taught, the work on the street and have no possibility to reach a broader customer base.

After Tongoro went in the magazines Elle and Vogue, Diouf realized its potential for sale in the whole world. Now plans to expand the brand in the coming year and, finally, a production site to open 100 to 150 schneider.

Diouf said that he hopes to generate attention to its brand with more respect and investing in other companies in Africa.

“It is very important for me to create an ecosystem where all can benefit from what I do,” she says.