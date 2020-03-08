Diet Beyonce figure : This is the diet that gave him the figure of Beyoncé | International

The plan of food “22 Days Nutrition” became famous in the year 2013, after the singer Beyonce and her husband, the rapper Jay-Z, take to meet this challenge and to prove that it can work.

The brain behind this successful plan nutriólogo Marco Borges, the Creator of the line of organic food called “22 Days” basis-vegetarian, it contains no gluten, soy or dairy products. As explained by Borges in The W, the spirit of the plan is that a person does it take 21 days to undo or a new habit. For this reason, on the day of 22 is already on the way, the formation of a new one.

In this way, Borges explains that these foods help to improve digestion and sleeping habits, as well as increase your energy and good mood.

However, in spite of that, the diet has not worked, the singers, some health experts recommend you, as can nutrition deficiency and may be dangerous. However, Borges replies:

“The only plan of life, which was tested to not only prevent, but also cardiovascular problems, diabetes, and more, on the basis of plant (…) the cow and we will eat all of your nutrients by the plants consumed as a mediator. The solution is not in pills or pharmacist, but in what we eat. The meat costs more, that plants ( … ), it is a myth to confuse the consumer, that is, that healthy is more expensive”.

“With Beyoncé, we are friends since a long time, she is a very passionate and want your reports to have a better life for your children, your husband, and what he’s doing”, about his relationship with the singer.

