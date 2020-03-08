Easter egg in Fortnite, the przegapiło 99% of the players

A player Fortnite noticed an interesting Easter Egg that is not mentioned previously at all among the interesting facts from the game.

In Fortnite, there are several Easter Eggów, and nobody has previously heard of. Here it comes to the arrangement of the paths and buildings, so you can use a inscription.

It is not known whether it was done intentionally (though it looks so), or was an accident. Undoubtedly, however, we have here one of the most popular names.

Noah on the map

The user Reddita informed on the map, you can find places that fits perfectly in the words “Noah”. Take a look:

These forms were probably specially, because why build in this popular name? At the Moment, is not known for whom this statement, while in the case of Epic Games, at least two persons working with this name:

Noah Kress as an IT Support.

Noah Bowden as a Game QA Tester.

It is not known that they in any way related to the small feature. Rather, it should be considered as hints about the next season, or create theory in the style of the regime, temporarily, with a huge Lewiatanem by the name of Noah.