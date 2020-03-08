Filters photo of Shakira where is the evidence that pure cellulite’s Look how it glows!

The Colombian singer Shakira was photos taken a little bit of your imperfections.

The beautiful singer Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoli, who is better known by her stage name, Shakira was the victim once again of a paparazzi that has taken pictures, and published it in social networks.

The singer has an extrovert always characterized by their style and because of its great simplicity, which is why it was polemics on several occasions taken photos and controversy in social networks.

The image of which we speak, is to be observed, Shakira is wearing a nice dress olive green, with a pair of black leather boots high, let a little bit of your skin with cellulite.

This photo is after the publication in social networks has get, sharp and polemical comments, of which we highlight: “And these are the best, the hips and legs in the world? My God, my God,” and “If Shakira has cellulite, what then remains for”.

However, we can not doubt that Shakira kept his 43 years of age, very well and is still one of the most important figures of Latin American pop music.