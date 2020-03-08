G1 – Jennifer Lawrence is paid the actress one of the best in the world for the 2. Year in a row

Jennifer Lawrence at the awards ceremony of the Golden Globe award for best actress in a Comedy or musical (photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

Jennifer Lawrence is paid the actress one of the best in the world for the second year in a row, followed by Melissa McCarthy, it shows the ranking of the magazine “Forbes” announced on Tuesday (23. September).

The star of the franchise, “the Hunger Games”, it has earned within the next 12 months OF$ 46 million. The billing is due, in part, to the large Deposit for the movie “the occupants”, de Morten Tyldum, making his debut in the coming year, according to the publication

The gains of Lawrence, this represents a decrease of 11.5% compared to the target date of 2015. The figures relate to the period 1. June 2015 1. June of this year, and do not take into account the discount, taxes.

Already McCarthy, 33 million US dollars received up to$ 10 million more than in the previous year, mainly due to the new version of “ghostbusters”, the main role in alongside Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones.

Scarlett Johansson in “Captain America: Civil war”,” was third on the list with$ 25 million, which is almost an increase of 30% in comparison with the target date of 2015.

Below is a list of the top 10 Actresses the best paid in the year 2016, according to “Forbes,”

1. Jennifer Lawrence (US$ 46 million)

2. Melissa McCarthy (US$ 33 million)

3. Scarlett Johansson ($25 Million)

4. Jennifer Aniston ($21 Million)

5. Fan Bingbing ($17 Million)

6. Charlize Theron ($16.5 Million Euros)

7. Amy Adams-US$ 13.5 million)

8. Julia Roberts ($12 Million)

9. Mila Kunis ($11 million)

10. Deepika Padukone, the US $ 10 million)is