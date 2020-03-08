G1 – Jennifer Lawrence threatens to sue anyone who post their intimate photos

Jennifer Lawrence in New York city in 2013 (photo:

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lawrence keep track of who post intimate photos of their own, said, on Sunday (the 31.) in the event that written in the various media of the United States, including TMZ, the Buzzfeed, and the site of the magazine “Variety”.

“This is a case of flagrant violation of privacy. The authorities were contacted and will pursue whoever had stolen the pictures of Jennifer Lawrence,” said the representative of the actress to the media.

Photos of actress Jennifer Lawrence and other famous Nude pictures were published on social networking sites by the end of the week. At the expense of the image, the name of the actress, which is one of the most cited on Twitter on Sunday (31).

The links to the various images that were published in the forum on the social network Reddit, and other sites.

On the forum 4chan, alleged Nude photos of other celebrities, such as Actresses Kirsten Dunst, Victoria Justice and Mary Winstead, singer, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande and model Kate Upton will be distributed, along with those of Jennifer Lawrence. A few have already commented on the case, Mary Winstead, have confirmed the accuracy of the photos confirmed; Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande have denied.

According to Buzzfeed, a hacker of the photos on the iCloud service from Apple, and says claims to have received, I have no further pictures of the stars, the games have not been released yet, such as Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Mary-Kate Olsen and Avril Lavigne.

The American actress Jennifer Lawrence, 24-year-old is the star of the franchise, “the hunger Games” and won the academy award in 2013 for the film “The bright side of life”.

In other cases,

The other already had intimate photos leaked on the internet in the last few years. Scarlett Johannson, Alison Pill, and the Brazilian Carolina Dieckmann have also been similar cases.

The man, of the allegedly stolen photos of celebrities in the Nude like Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis and Christina Aguilera in 2011, after he hacked your e-mail accounts, and was sentenced to ten years in prison by a justice of the state of California in the United States, and in December of 2012.

In March 2012, Christopher Chaney, 36, was found guilty of nine crimes counts, including identity theft, wiretapping, unauthorized access and damage to a protected computer.

During the process, the hacker a compensation of US$ 76 billion Johansson, Christina Aguilera and actress Renee Olstead was also ordered to pay.

In Brazil, the so-called law of the “Carolina Dieckmann”, which, among other things, makes it a crime of the invasion of the electronic device, the personal data, which entered into force in April 2013.

Signed in December 2012, the amendment to the criminal code, was referred to, appeared by the name of the actress after photos of Carolina Dieckmann, in the Nude have been published on the internet.