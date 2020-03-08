Geisy Arruda comes from the audience and the fans of piram: “my butt, the perfect man.”

Geisy Arruda, you know, the temperature of the internet is increasing like no other. Now, in the model, and influencer we have the end of the week, in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo, has written selfie take your breath away.
Geisy Arruda is indicated with a bikini, showing a tan line from a tan, and, in the end, the tongue sticking out.
Geisy Arruda
1/7
Geisy Arruda
2/7
Geisy Arruda
3/7
Geisy Arruda
Page 4 of 7
Geisy Arruda
5/7
Geisy Arruda
Page 6 of 7
Geisy Arruda
7/7
She has to do is click an avalanche of messages of support and praise for you. “Show your butt is perfect and beautiful,” said a fan, the most excited about. The other was a more cost-effective in the adjectives: “Hot”.
“Painfully beautiful,” wrote another supporter of the model. The picture has already earned more than 60-thousand likes.
Loading...