Geisy Arruda escapes linguinha on the photo, the sensual, and the internet users piram

Geisy Arruda has again a reason for a photo of the other shows

Geisy Arruda it has been known in the public because of the controversy of the pink dress. At the time you are on the way to school, when he was locked at the entrance of a student her outfit is inappropriate. Since then, she has used the notoriety gained in order to stay in the media. Early on, she made appearances in some tv shows, and then agreed to a new edition of the game.

Geisy Arruda’t win coming from the reality show, but it has ensured that a greater number of followers on Instagram. She has to show with the social network, a little more of what you do. The current investment has been carried out in it, posted to a YouTube channel, and the G-spot in addition, he has a few photos of the fat and interacted with her fans on Instagram.

+At the age of 56 years old, Leonardo da vinci is concerned, after drinks, the addiction and receives a warning about the disease

+Pabllo Vittar comes with a silicone photo-sexy-and-bikini-tiny more to lick Tits

This time, he decided to show off their sex appeal by a selfie in front of the mirror. In the picture, it seems that the top and bikini bottoms from high-waisted to reveal the tan line sun tan, and also made it a point to show a linguinha out of it, in a way that is sexy. On the web, as you would expect, you have a lot of comments on the photo Geisy Arruda, and you don’t let out the compliments from him.

“A real babe”, “the level for the stop the traffic”, “What a delicious woman you are”, “true sin, in the shape of a woman”, “love”, “I would like to at least talk to you, “there are No words to describe the beauty and sexy”, “Babe fucking”, “Such a tan line from a bikini makes you crazy”, “You’re very beautiful,” said a lot about the Geisy Arruda.

IN RECOGNITION OF HIS WORK

Despite not have won, need to work On the farm, Geisy Arruda, continue to work hard to earn money. The living proof is that, due to the fact that you earn with your social media money. In addition to the publication of some of the tags on Instagram, a YouTube channel launched.