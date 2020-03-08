How Jay-Z is the first rapper “milmillonario” of the story was, according to the magazine Forbes

Copyright for the image

Getty Images Image caption

Beyoncé and Jay-Z had already become a joint asset of more than US$1,000 million for a few years





Jay-Z is officially the first rapper “milmillonario” in the world, according to Forbes.

The Kingdom which he has established, on the basis of their investment in the music industry, real estate, fashion, and art.

The us magazine estimates that the wealth of the musician ascends conservative” to US$1,000 million.

Forbes explains that the husband of singer Beyoncé has had success, because built brands, rather than just support.

Jay-Z, born as Shawn Carter, grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and rose to fame in 1996 with her debut album “Reasonable Doubt” (Reasonable doubt).

“I’m in hell”: the shocking statements from Beyoncé in Vogue magazine

Their album from 2001 “The Blueprint”, he performed in March in the National Register of records in the library of the US Congress as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically important”.

But as the rapper of the milestone financial managed of US$1,000 million?

Investments

Forbes estimates the wealth of Jay-Z and is added to several items, and then click “subtract a healthy level are to be taken into account, a style of life superstar”.

Copyright for the image

Getty Images Image caption

Necklace by Jay-may be Z, a couple of million…





Between the assets of the artist 49 years old are:

A music catalog of US$75 million.

Actions brand of champagne, Armand de Brignac and the brand of cognac D ‘ Usse, with a total value of US$410 million.

Actions with a total value of approximately US$70 million.

Properties in the fashionable quarters of New York and Los Angeles.

An investment of 100 million US$in the service of playing music Tidal.

An art collection worth about US$50 million.

Forbes estimates the fortune of your wife, Beyoncé, to around US$355 million accumulated from music and advertising contracts.

The secret of Beyonce and Jay-Z to the Empire building of the US$1,000 million

The couple have equity of more than US$1,000 million by 2017.

Across the hip-hop

In accordance with Forbes, Jay-Z, the knocked some wicke “I’m not a business man, I’m a business, man”, is one of the few artists that has managed assets of more than US$1,000 million.

Copyright for the image

Getty Images Image caption

Dr. Dre is still not “milmillonario”, at least according to Forbes.





2014, rapper and producer Dr. Dre, he makes himself the first milmillonario of hip-hop, after you sell your business of Beats to Apple.

But in the following year, Forbes exclude the possibility that Dr. Dre is already outside milmillonario and estimated their personal wealth in the approximately US$700 million.

The photo, presented to Beyoncé and his two sons (twins: Sir Carter and Rumi

Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean, the producer behind some of the biggest hits of Jay-Z, said Forbes, that the fame of the rapper “beyond the hip-hop”.

“Is the archetype of our culture. A guy who looks like us, sounds like us, he loves us, and he came to something we feel that was in front of us,” he said.

The radiant photo that Beyoncé wowed the Americans, and broke the record of “likes” on Instagram

In 2010, Jay-Z, Warren Buffett appeared on a title page of Forbes in addition to another billionaire,.

It seems that the legendary investor, 40 years older than he is, he discovered something special on the rapper: “Jay is teaching in a class room, which will have a lot bigger than the one that I never. For a young person in growth, he is the boy is learning,” he told the magazine in this opportunity.

Onhour, you will receive notifications from BBC world. Download the new version of our app and actívalas and don’t miss our best content.