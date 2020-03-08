Instagram | Kim Kardashian released her first selfies next to the love of your life | social networks | Kanye West | insta | celebrities | Mexico | ig | Usa | nnda nnrt fame

After two failed marriages, Kim Kardashian the love found in the other less thought, one of his best friends. And is that the entrepreneur is 39 years old and held a long friendship of many years with the rapper Kanye Westwithout suspecting that in the year 2012, a love story, which continued until now.

With almost eight years of relationship has believed the couple again a solid show even though a lot of that due to the differences in their personalities, both would not last a long time. After only a couple of months, publicly of their romance, Kim became pregnant and their first daughter, North West.

Less than the baby met, a year from now, in 2014, to marry the couple decided to have a intimate and luxurious wedding in Europe. In December of the following year Saint West, their second son and the last born, what Kim couldn’t have been more in his gut, that he put a lot of complications for your health in danger. But this was no obstacle for the growing family and a belly of rent, the couple had two children: Chicago West in January 2018 and Ages West in may 2019.

Without a doubt, Kim and Kanye have managed to form a wonderful family. A few hours ago from the daughter Kris Jenner he found a photograph of the beginnings of their relationship and hesitate it in your account Instagram. “I 💎 this gem. A memory of Mexico, in the year 2012, before we the children”the legend of the celebrities.

Quickly the photo is for the achievement of the two million “like” and fill out comments to celebrate the love of the two.

