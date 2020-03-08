Jennifer Lopez goes to the gym, defined with its own “merchandising”: portfolio, glass, and divers user

Jennifer Lopez performs a great moment of professional and leaves no detail left to chance. The artist, 50 years old, comes from one of the figures of the last show of the half-time break of the super bowl, remains a challenging routine in the gym and holds on to you to keep well, physically.

The singer was photographed this week in an issue of the gym with casual looks, but some interesting details: a diver, glass and thermal portfolio with the inscription JLo, so his nickname, the artistic.

It is worth to remind that López has its own brand of clothing, which is sold exclusively in Coppel, but the products she wore in the last hours of the sale.

Photos: The Grosby Group.