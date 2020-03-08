Jennifer Lopez never showed: relaxing on the beach and face washed

No one does as good as Jennifer Lopez. The diva from the Bronx of 50 years does not cease to amaze us day in and day out, proves that is still one of the most beautiful women and most talented Hollywood.

J. Lo is one of the women being chased by the press. (Photo: Jean Baptiste LACROIX / AFP).

As usual, it is in the rule, together with its 115 million followers on Instagram (the number increased exponentially after his brilliant performance in the Super Bowl 2020 strategy, in addition to the Colombian Shakira) material about their work, their training, their new songs and their alliances of fashionincluding the successful campaigns of the Coach, Guess, and Versace, to name just a few.

But in a recent posting, we saw a different side of JLo. Pad on the beach, listening to relaxing music; he made a video for his fans, where he from the bottom to the top, and ends up smiling in the camera while the sun towards them. Super natural and without make-up (just a little bit of golden shadow in the eyes, raised his gaze and soft lips), the singer wore Romper suit, white color, with a deep neckline and strips in the form of a network on the sides.

Her hair, directly a url of Chanel, and an impressive diamond ring also appeared in the video, which lasts only a few seconds, and proves that the glamour should not be lost, even if it’s a day at the beach. When you are finished, you can see a photo of her for the assessment of the outfit total, you have added a pair of sunglasses with glittering details at the sides and a wide hat color camel.

On the foot photo, Jennifer added: “no one likes a cloudy day at the beach”. As the video was already expected for 11 million views and thousands of comments like “you’re beautiful”, “you have a natural Shine”, “your smile is electric.”

The future wife of the athlete Alex Rodriguez he was with the natural, and won in the networks. What is to repeat again the experience?