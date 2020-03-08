Justin Bieber again Selena Gomez is dedicated to the new song!

Since Selena Gomez launched their new songs, the fans of the singer immediately broke up the voltage, especially with the theme of ‘Lots of You To Love Me’, which, as we all know, speaks of the relationship toxic is that he, along with the canadian Justin Bieber.

What struck me the most was that Selena Gomez took the words of her songs she wrote two years ago, when I was very sad, but now, they feel a lot better, he felt strong enough to interpret on the stage.

He also confirmed that Justin Bieber had intercourse with her and sent her a message, where the congratulated her back in the music, even from you, that you very hard to listen to her:

“She said that she was beautiful, it was a bit difficult”.

Justin Bieber again Selena Gomez is dedicated to the new song!



JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS NEW ALBUM

Because they believed all that Justin Bieber would have nothing to do, except to say that the song was nice, but it is not, because a new announcement letting all the fans of the artist with his mouth open.

As you recall, the Canadians recently went to their fans with the announcement that after 5 years, soon to start his new album still from the album ‘Purpose’.

On Instagram, the singer posted a photo where she announces her new musical movements and the release of a new song called ‘Yummy’, published on 03 January, just seven days before the official presentation of the announced data carrier Selena Gomez drag on the market.

THE REVENGE ON JUSTIN BIEBER

And the fans are excited about the return Justin Bieber, who had ceased to be, in addition to their musical career to take care of your health and calm your anxiety and depression, as well as his drug and alcohol addiction.

However, one of the sentences that it has caused controversy among the fans of the singer, there is an arrow pointing directly at Selena Gomez in one of his songs, which don’t know it yet, the name or the date for the premiere, but a sentence that says:

“I lost almost ten years with a woman that was even half of what you are”.

Justin Bieber again Selena Gomez is dedicated to the new song!



MAYBE YOU INTERESTED: Justin Bieber low pants and teaches EVERYTHING in a hot photo

Follow us on Instagram and get the news trend of the week