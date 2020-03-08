Katy Perry faints during the recording of “American Idol” due to a gas leak

The American singer suffered the mishap during the hearings of the competition of the talents

Lon the us-American artist Katy Perry it is one of the members of the jury, in addition to Luke Bryan and Lionel Richieof ‘American Idol’the talent-American, in which the singer est exit, to see the look on his face ms and fun. However, an accident during the recording of the program, all asust your fans. And is that is desmay in plat during the auditions.

In a breakthrough program, this Sunday, spend observed, such as Katy Perry loses consciousness due to gas leak. “Guys, you olis gas?”, says. Luke Bryan gives him the reason and says that “smells like propane”. To notice after it, they begin to feel some of the effects, such as headaches. “I have a slight headache. I don’t feel good”signals of the singer.

To lose Katy Perry, finally, finished the awareness and had to be taken care of by medical staff the acudi to the facilities, where American Idol is burning in Sunriver, Oregn. The fire brigade came for the investigation of the origin of the leak and fix the problem. To the luck, all the second remained for a shock.

“American Idol” is a talent competition, the retransmiti Fox from June 2002 to December 2016, and the antenna of the hand ABC.