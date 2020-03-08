Katy Perry released the video to ‘Small talk’ this Friday

Earlier this month, the American singer Katy Perry released her new song, ‘Small talk’. It is the second single in the year 2019, after ‘Never really over”. Now, the pop star has revealed the date for the premiere of the music video for this topic. This Friday, we will see that the expected video clip. Cool!

LET PLANET RADIO LIVE FROM HERE

On his official Instagram, the fiancee of Orlando Bloom in a preview released-video clip from ‘Small talk’ and wrote: “take a look behind the scenes of ‘Small talk’. The video will be this Friday, 30. august”.

ORLANDO BLOOM TALKS ABOUT HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH KATY PERRY

The clip begins with a meeting between Katy Perry and the producers of the clip. All is located in Los Angeles. The interpreter, ‘Roar’ talks about the needs of the division very specifically for the audio-visual project. “I want the dogs of Jennifer Aniston. I would like to the dogs of Brad Pitt. I would like to the dogs-star hotel,” he says.

Then we see pictures of some dogs that pull. In a short period of time, the progress of more than 300 thousand calls, and the fans are very enthusiastic. All been dying to see the new music video from Katy Perry.

It should be noted that for the creation of ‘Small talk’, Katy Perry worked with Charlie Puth, who was for the production of the subject.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u07cFymU0e0(/embed)

WHO KATY PERRY IS?

Katy Perry is an American singer-songwriter. 4 jobs for recordings and the latest is ‘Witness’ (2017). ‘Roar’ is your flag: your video clip on YouTube has more than 2700 million views. ‘Firework’ and ‘Dark Horse’ are other hits. Has won dozens of awards in many events, but until now not managed to win a Grammy award.

On the planet.pe we have the songs of Katy Perry, the latest news about his life and career, as well as their biographical data and information about social networks of the singer.