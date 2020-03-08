Katy Perry tells it like it was, his reconciliation with Taylor Swift

Fans Katy Perry and Taylor Swift: it’s official, your idols made to make peace. The confirmed the message was his own Katy in an interview with the radio program The Kyle & Jackie O Show he told in detail how he reconciliation.

Perry said, that, if his ex-girlfriend he began the tour Reputationmakes himself to be, literally, a branch of the olive tree Swift and a note on the disculpaba for everything that would have made it bad. “I just thought that it was going to be in something new and big and need support. In fact, I was out of my tour and I noticed how many things we have in common”.

“And you have to maybe, there are five more people in the world that may have the same type of conversations that we have, or understand where we come from and we should celebrate what we have in common our friendship and that we, the one for the other”.

Then, they were separated during more than five years, the singers agreed, several parties of the Academy awards. And it was, as Perry he decided to make the first step.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry were the enemy for more than five years.

(Getty Images)



“I was looking for, and I said: ‘Hey, much time has passed and I think we have matured, a little. And I just wanted to say that I’m sorry and that I am really here for you. I love you and I hope we can be friends in the future,” she said Katy the radio program.

After that, to talk to the friends again, then text will be prearranged messages, and finally a day to talk about their problems.

“He invited me to his house and made me some cookies, and I took my house”. Clearly, Katy Perry he agreed to go home Taylor Swift with one condition: “I said: ‘The only way I go to your home is that you can upload your cat again'”.

Seen in this way, the discussion among friends was very productive. “Now I can trust in you and you in me. We are located in the halls of the music industry and we can’t avoid, but that we will embrace us.”

The lawsuit

2009

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift were friends 10 years ago, although you probably known. In fact, it was in the year 2009, when Taylor expressed publicly their admiraciónpor Katy and her song “Waking Up in Vegas”.

After that, were very friendly and to the point Katy invited to his birthday party, and a year later the song “Hot N’ Cold sang” during the tour Fearless of Taylor.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry declared enemy



2012-2013

Everything is broken down, in these years: it shows that three of the dancers were Katy on your tour California Dreams you were in the tour Network of Swift. And although they were in all the presentations, the friendship is broken: had started the lawsuit.

2014

Taylor the accused in the magazine Rolling Stone and said: “Katy basically, a whole tour tried to sabotage. He tried to hire a bunch of my people”.

2015

Swift it went on to secure newspaper Telegraph the never to speak more of Perry in a recent interview.

2016

To celebrate the handover of the Grammy, Katy in the list of the guests about their after-party. Taylor not to be present.

In the same year Perry ensures the further cooperation with would Taylor always, if you would offer forgiveness.

2018

Katy sends a famous letter to the branch of the olive tree in peace.