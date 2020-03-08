Kendall and Kylie Jenner, a tandem successfully

Kylie and Kendall Jenner a tandem indestructible. The sisters are partners in crime, women, creative energy and to implement projects, the economy is always in the world of fashion.

Everything you touch turns into gold and accounts Instagram show that the number of followers to grow. Your wardrobe, your poses and all of the products you see in the pictures that you share to be exhausted in a few seconds object of desire.

The companies know this and also know your passion for design. The German Deichmann decided in the year 2019 use to drive your train and the two sisters, and create a line of handbags under their brand, Kendall+Kylie. Now the couple is launching its second collection with pieces that fit every style and time of day.

Belt bags, backpacks, micro-bags and maxi bags are available in summer sounds such as white, fuchsia or pistachio. Not designs in silver with animal print or metallic. Parts of the “casual” combined with “looks” sports and leisure apparel.

But it is not the only design the two sisters. Three years ago, launched a online lingerie in collaboration with the fashion label, Topshop. A project that could give you a headache, some because they were a German brand, which guarantees that both hijacked was sued, your tip for the use in some of their designs. A complaint that might end up in the courts.

24 years old, and Kendall Jenner, the sister of the Kardashian clanis the model best paid in the world, and already registered your name as a beauty brand in the United States.

Her little sister Kylie is the person the dollar for the disciples in the world according to the Forbesyou will be charged a capacity of 1000 billion us-dollars (around € 899 million), which consists of a large part of your company’s make-up Kylie Cosmetics.

Before this record, the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerbergwas 23 years old when she made it.

Kylie to fame, the when he was a teenager with the reality tv show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians“and he began his entrepreneurial career in the year of 2015, sold a lipstick from 29 us dollars (26 euro).

The youngest of the “clan” is you mother a daughter of two years, Stormi fruit of her relationship with the rapper Travis Scott. A relationship with highs and lows, which broke out two years ago and now might have a second chance