Kim Kardashian, Celine Dion, and Bianca Brandolini, among the worst in the week

The month of March, he comes with violence, taking advantage of the latest inspirations the fashion weeks, and how they are to be seen numerous successes estilisticos, many celebrities have left screwed up in some looks.

KIM KARDASHIAN STRIKES WITH HIS URBAN LOOK

Kim Kardashian with a street look in Paris

The mixture of textures and styles is a mistake in the previous reviews weekly, and it seems that the new month is not an error go unnoticed. The international celebrities in a row, Kim Kardashian, he visited in Paris in the Fashion week and surprised with a street look be fully advised, both in the colors as well as in the pattern. It is something that attracts attention, because, although the it-girl always you decide daring outfits can, how to do it, more or less, usually favored.

The model-and this time she opted for a pair of denim pants an unusual cut, with hood, to mark the waist adjustment by means of a lacing style from casual. In the upper, Kardashian in a crop top is wearing a bright Golden color makes the sight of his torso with a v-neck circle pronounced. The plumifero gray pearl with cut-out bolero-a fabric, which the ante is a piece of clothing, a few kilometers, taking into account the rest of the outfit. All the colors are relaxed in the colors, but do not support each other, yet there is a point of light in the look.

THE SPRING PERSONIFIED CÉLINE DION

Céline Dion with a coat, tights and Moncler x Richard Quinn of the autumn/winter season 2020-2021

The floral motifs fill the bars up to 2020 and, although it is a print advance is ideal for the first days of spring, as you already know, excess of anything is bad. The singer Céline Dion is one of the envelops, the amount of flowers is with the help of the total look of Monder, designed by Richard Quinn that, though, it can lead to a balance, when you are overloaded or even children.

The artist sees the two parts with a coat trench coat style combined stamping with the stockings. The flowers in shades of blue on a white background to generate depth, but also give you a feeling of confusion delivers a look that could be all saturated. The stilletos white are not a good option, because they give a feeling to be empty, accompanied by the same shade of color as the protagonist of the series. The stylish handbag hand bag is an accessory that individually, perhaps, the only hit of the outfit, both for your comfort as well as ease and style.

BIANCA BRANDOLINI AND A TOTAL ANIMAL-PRINT

Bianca Brandolini with a total-look animal print on the parade Giambatistta Valli

The animal prints are a key style, in the many it-girls tend to lean on, if you want that wild side to your outfit, but it is a common practice, keep in mind that it is a print much more aggressive and it is very easy to collapse an outfit, if you insulted him. The looks is striking is the strong point of the celebrity following that, like Dion, sneaks in the ranking of the worst dressed through the abuse of one and the same print are. Bianca Brandolini supports the move Giambatistta Valli on the Paris Fashion Week with a two parts, which imitates the skin of the leopard.

The set consists of a pair of trousers on a regular shoot with a decline in flared jeans and a cardigan sweater. Both pieces of clothing combined with a sweater in black, stand-up collar brings this neutral zone, it takes so much with these colors. The print is, as has been discussed, is daring, but the leopards especially since, a mixture of shades of camel, light blue with black, what do you do difference from the series chromatic. In addition, the two parts of the clothes to be loose and bring volume to the look, something that is not appropriate in view of the effect, the cause of the animal print. Make, risk with one of these prints, the snake, is it advisable, is one of the latest trends.

HEIDI KLUM AND A LOOK OF INCOMPREHENSIBLE

Heidi Klum attended the america’s Got Talent 2020

The prints are again in error, but in this case, the sum of the fall and cut the pieces of clothing. Model Heidi Klum has a style all special, and very changeable, the loves in the majority of cases, either, or what detestas. The celebrity is traveled to the program of the American version of the program ‘ s Got Talent, accompanied by his daughter and rubs opted for a look of something incomprehensible he’s the hippie-style classic, but wrong together.

Klum is wearing a pant style pajama, fits in the hip with a plaid pattern of pink and dark blue. The garment, as such, is suitable for the event and gives a feeling of disinterest, a part of the it-girl. This print is complemented with a blouse floral in particular, the color green, copper tones, purple, yellow and orange. Only the sum of these two pieces of clothing is a mistake, both have a pattern, loose the deformed figure of the model and the prints to each other of any line chromatic omit argue. The detail of the glasses-glass-effect will only make the outfit and nothing is overloaded and the bag from the house of Chanel green creates confusion, because it has with the rest of the set.

EVERYTHING IN A HAND OF FLORENCE PUGH

Florence Pugh with a, two pieces of Louis Vuitton, for a fashion show of the autumn/winter season 2020-2021

Louis Vuitton has ready for their show at Paris Fashion Week and has invited, the more, followed by the panoráma in the world for the presentation of the autumn/winter collection 2020-2021. One of the participants to this quote from the fashion, the actress Florence Pugh is that this opportunity is not managed to a look that leave you with your mouth open. The truth is that the interpreters tend to be risking a to, with their outfits, and honor, their nationality, attended many events with style in English, but that is not the case.

The artist sees two pieces for the French fashion house Louis Vuitton, which might have separately or in conjunction with other great opportunities, but overall, collide and subtracts role. The fact mix is a falde of geometric pattern with a blouse floral is a big mistake, both have a large force, and at the end of mutually cancelled. To connect a look that is all wrong, Pugh shoes, a pair of estilletos black and merges with a pair of high socks, a detail that could be original, but in this case, what it does is to overload the outfit, like the bag in XXL.