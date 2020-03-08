Kim Kardashian thinks that her father is born again in his son Ages West

The youngest son of Kim Kardashian, Ages of the West, has a name with a meaning very special. According to the dictionary of Cambridge, their names will be referred to, is used ‘a song sacred or a poem in the ‘worship’. Also refers to a passage from the biblical Scriptures in the book of Psalms ,in the Old Testament ‘ of the Christians (or the Psalms in the Hebrew Bible).

In spite of the religious meaning of his name, 2019 created rumors that Kanye West does not want to here on earth, death, or Chicago West, because they are not his biological children.

In contrast to his two older children, the children were so designed that under surrogacy (over a belly switch) and not ‘biologically’. The fact that Kim is not pregnant, of Chicago, and Ages (because the entrepreneur had a pregnancy high-risk, with Saint-West, and put you in danger of your life) seems to be in contradiction to new ideas, the religious sermon, Kanyetherefore, make sure that we, as true children’ to Chicago and Ages.

However, regardless of whether or not certain rumors, what is left is very clear that Kim Kardashian believes that her youngest son is sooo special.