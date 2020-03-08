You want to know everything about the movie Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The origin of life in the Prime Video? So, you have come to the right place! Here you will find the trailer, the actors, the plot and all the technical data-sheet of the movie to find out more about this great production from the world of entertainment.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The origin of life is a film of Action and adventure in 1h57min the length in the direction of the Jan de Bont and the stars Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler, Djimon Hounsou and Ciarán Hinds. Below you can get all the information about this production.

It is good and worth seeing?

In spite of the continuation of the Film based on the game Tomb Raider as good as the first, to be still in order to be a good piece of entertainment. The script is very infantilizado, and just simply too much to the whole plot could have been developed with the character. On the game in the action scenes and effects are well-fitting is not sufficient to let the best of the bad choices at various points in the film.

Technical Data

Name: Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The origin of life .

. Date of issue: 15/08/2003 .

.

Content: The female archaeologist Lara Croft (Angelina Jolie), the you will need to, Pandora’s box is famous because it contains, in its interior, for all the ills of the world. The object is hidden at a location known as the source of life, is located on the continent of Africa. But to fight on his journey, Croft have-dr. Jonathan Reiss (Ciarán Hinds), a scientist and winner of the Nobel peace prize, who is also behind the object.

Director: Jan de Bont

The cast: Angelina Jolie , Gerard Butler , Djimon Hounsou , Ciarán Hinds . Length: 1h57min A Note To Imdb: 5.5 / 10 the 125775 User.



The Trailer

