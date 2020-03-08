Like Taylor Swift, each woman stands in front of a Justin Bieber

Editors ‘ note: Danielle Campoamor is the editor of and a columnist for the Bustle. He received an award from the organization Planned Parenthood, the excellence of the media. The views expressed here are the author’s.

(CNN) — It is easy to argue that in 2019, the women have more power than ever before in the history of the United States. A record number of 117 women seats won on the mid-term elections of 2018. A record number of women competing for the presidency of the United States in the year 2020. The multi-million-dollar youngest in the history of a woman (Hello, Kylie Jenner!). The number of Directors the Board of Directors in companies in the Fortune 500 is at a historical high. But also in a time in which “something happens” with women, there is a constant reminder that even the powerful are fighting among us for what suits you, be it in the fields of justice to reproductive health, for a place at the table of decisions, or through a creative freedoms.

Is we are faced with a seeming myriad of examples of shots that can be perceived in the middle of the fight, the women are rude, coléricas, manipulative, or greedy.

We can not deny that all too often behind these strong women, there are men, does his work.

Last weekend, Taylor learned that his discography has sold six albums, to a company owned by Scooter Braun, who, according to Swift, the acosándola. “Scooter has taken me to buy the work of my life that I have not had the chance,” wrote Swift in a publication on Tumblr. “Basically, my musical legacy is taken soon, in the hands of someone who wanted to dismantle it.” It was called “the worst-case-scenarios”. Swift also accused brown artist los pushing the very well-known as Justin Bieber and Kanye West to direct their anger on you, and you showed a photo of 2016, with the footer: “Taylor Swift, huh?”

The reaction to the choice of Swift to publicly condemn what it sees is a sale, calculated by the work of his life, a man with whom she says she no longer wants to be associated, was immediate and there was something for everyone-care-reception of women in the United States, is predictable. A journalist from the “Guardian” described the situation as Swift “reencendiendo old climes played us some of the new”. Bieber responded with an apology, no apology, to say sorry “” because of the release of Instagram by 2016, but then she asked to win what I hoped would be Swift to go to the public, and wrote to a new release of Instagram, “What are you trying to with this blog? It seems to me that you wanted that you would have had you, too bad”. Mrs Braun, Yael Cohen, responded by, among other things, “interesting that the man who you “hate,” created in you more than you believe in yourself,” suggested, without a doubt, that if it were not for him, Swift would not be who he is, or where it is.

In a country whose critics ignore power of the music and turns to the girl, as the Swift seems to be in pain for many hard-to-resist, the call of urgency to what is happening with you, is Swift to be regarded as drama. But this is a powerful woman, you lose the rights that you have created, in the hands of a man who, as she says, trying to control you and hurt; a result that we have seen in the past.

In the year 2018, the pop star Kesha with his appeal lost, to Dr. Luke, a music producer that Kesha said abused emotionally from her and she had attacked, sexually. Dr. Luke and his lawyers have stated in a judgment that the allegations of Kesha were false and defamatory. While there are obvious differences between the situations of the Swift and Kesha, the way that Kesha describes his feelings heard here: “you can divorce, and a man is offensive. Can be resolved, a society, if the relationship is always unforgiving,” said the counter-claim by Kesha after the loss of their attractiveness. “The same chance, to break free from the bondage of the physical, emotional, and financial of a destructive relationship, should be available to an artist.”

None of these results, or how these two strong women in the music industry say that they have been treated, exist in a bubble. If life imitates art, and Vice versa, then the evidence for this struggle are to be seen the women are still exposed to the the country, an extension of the caves, in which women trapped for decades, and the trenches that separate us. And we dig today.

There is no doubt that two women Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren-the rise, according to CNN, in the polls, won “all” of your nights in the debates of the presidential candidates of the Democrats. But now Harris is the subject of the version 2019 the conspiratorial theory about the birth, driven by Donald Trump. And the critics of the political Stuart Rothenberg asked his 37.300 followers on Twitter, if Harris was “too aggressive” in the discussions. Some Warren accused have, in principle, to accept the ideas of Bernie Sanders.

No doubt, she is a woman, the million-dollar-boy on the planet, but in 2017, the women received a payment of 80.5 cents for every dollar earned men and women, black and colored, and the mothers even less. No doubt, we had the movement #MeToo and men like Harvey Weinstein had to be accountable, but Louis C. K. recently received a standing ovation at a comedy festival in Brooklyn, and E. Jean Carroll has a cover due to violation of the current President of the United States in the 16 the accusation of rape, aggression and/or sexual harassment against him) just to see who has had their story, hardly. The President refused his accusations, saying that they are “not her type”.

As for us women to blame. We are much too aggressive. We just want attention. Don’t we love ourselves enough. We are manipulative. We are not your type. We are much too much. We are dramatically. We are peleadoras.

And, like Taylor Swift, so many of us we see that what we work, falls dominate in the hands of the men are looking for, whether it’s through our donations, our reputation, our body or our achievements.

(Translation by William Montes)