Marvel comics celebrates the International day of the woman in the video with Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh

In a post on Twitter, the Marvel Studios I celebrated the arrival of the International women’s day. In the video we have the testimony of two of the most important stars of “theThe Black Widow“: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh.

Check it out below:

In the spy thriller from Marvel Studios, the”Black Widow” Natasha Romanoff, also known as the Black widow, is faced with the darker parts of its history, as a dangerous conspiracy linked to his past. Followed by a power which is not going to stop until we get it, and you must avenger with its history as a spy, and the relationships with most of the long before he.

The Black Widow it hits theaters in Brazil in the 30. April, and under the direction of the Cate Shortland. The plot is now under the events Captain America: Civil War and The Avengers: Infinite War.

In addition to the Scarlett Johansson, returning in the role of the heroine, the cast also includes David Harbour (Foreign matters) such as the Guardian, Red: Rachel Weisz (The Bourne legacy) as the Iron Lady, Ray Winstone (The Insider), O. T. Fagbenle (also of The handmaid”s history as a Mason, and Florence Pugh (the rightful king) as Yelena Belova.