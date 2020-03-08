Mhoni seer: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorciarán. | Instagram

Mhoni seer all amazed by the revelation that the marriage between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to be the end, because, as he follows the call, a great leader, even if the current President of the United States.

A sent from God, a chosen one is full, someone of color, is a singer, which is recognized very famous, and in the world, married to one of the most beautiful women in the world, Kanye West, has declared complete is sent from God, and so he began, Mhoni if the prediction.

Cuba pointed out that the singer has declared that he had divine revelations, and Mhoni ensures that the supports of what that actually Kanye is a “sent”.

You are interested in: Kim Kardashian is worm, together with his family, Kanye West and their children

✨ A publication released Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) the 8 Nov 2019, 2:23 PM PST





Have been sent with someone is mentally very strong, he in this moment, is, by the visions, the prophecies, in order to completely change their country and the whole world, and is considered to be one of the candidates for the presidency of the United States in the near future.

Mhoni pointed out to the seer that it is not all good news for West and his family, who sow it, achievements, and reinventará, but in this way no longer at his side his wife Kim Kardashian.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and for more Show News!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TyUgbxxrEkU(/embed)

The worst is yet to come, divorces Kim, have this vision and this revelation with God, the States, to carry you alone to go your way, completely, all the people, for the good and for the spiritual and you have to leave to his wife and children to extend fully.

Read also: declares Kanye West the best artist

The Cuban have in common that Kanye West is a great leader of this by 2020, and to them face-to-face with the current President of his country.