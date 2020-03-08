“Because you saw” is the title of a list of 55 attractions, of which was Netflix in conjunction with UN-women, to participate in the International women’s day, celebrated today, on the 08 day of the month of March.

In a video of disclosure, narrated by Lana del Condor, the star of All the guys who have Loved it, he talks about the reasons for the listing of the series that was made by the women of the women inspired to tell their stories, and the stories under your eyes.

Netflix and the United Nations in celebration of International women’s day. (Image: The Music Video For The Release Of The Series)

A collection of short films, series and documentaries, has been elaborately decorated by the women, are closely art, especially film, both in front of the screens, and behind them, in the process of creation involved in projects in the picture.

Salma Hayek, Millie Bobby Brown, Lana del Condor”, as well as in Brazil, Petra Costa, Giovana Ewbank, and The Mascarene Islands, these are just some of the names that you gave your information to the list Netflix.

Netflix and the United Nations in celebration of International women’s day.

While some of the specifications are: sex education, Russian doll, feminists: what were they thinking?, and also Orange Is The New Black, Rome, and the story of a marriage.

According to the Executive Director, the assistant of UN Women, Roberta

Around the world, This cooperation has

Purpose to respond to the challenge of stories about the world, tell of women, and

to present women in all their diversity. It’s about invisible

visible, and prove that it is only through the presentation and recording of the surface of the

the women in the paintings, behind the scenes and in our reporting, the company

in fact, flourishing”.

The full list is available on the netflix.com/porqueelaassistiu or search “Because they saw” on the platform, although the woman is meant to be celebrated only on the day, from 08, and the whole year is available.

As the title listed? So, leave your opinion in the comments.