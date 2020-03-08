Netflix starts a collection for the International women’s day

Netflix is launching an exclusive collection in honor of International women’s day, celebrated on the 8. March of each year. The Title Just because you sawthe special, produced in partnership with UN Women, the Un entity, promotes the empowerment of women and gender equality, the convening of a series, documentaries and feature films.

The curator will be available during the whole year, and it was held by the female figures who acted in the production or behind-the-scenes worked. Among them, mention should be possible, Salma Hayek, Yalitza to participate in the meetings, Millie Bobby Brown, Laurie, Nunn, Petra Costa, and Ava DuVernay. The attractions, the Orange Is the New Black, The story of a marriage, The Silence of the lambs, The Crown, Gravity, Rome.

Check out the video of the release.

“This collaboration is about to take on the challenge to tell stories that are made by women, and show them in all their diversity. The idea is to make the invisible visible, and to prove to you just to represent, and contain fully all of the women on the canvas, behind the camera, and in our stories, and, in General, of the society, really the heyday,” says Anita Bhatia, executive director of UN Women.

“You have represented a world in which everyone is really, that is, the meaning of a true democracy. When we see it, it is possible to imagine the infinite possibilities for ourselves and for each other,” said Laverne Cox. On the day of the Orange Is the New Black he also said that the series authorized the first project where real, by the space of visibility of the different types of women.

Olivia Colman, the The CrownWinner of the Best actress in a Drama series at the Golden Globe awards for the year 2020. (Source: IMDb/Playback)

“The TELEVISION and the cinema have the power to reflect and shape popular culture, and it is for this reason that we believe that it is so important to see for more people, your life is reflected in the different narratives. There is still much to be done to achieve gender equality, but to recognize the talents of women from all over the world, we hope that more women feel encouraged, your own stories, add to their creations,” he said Dra. by Stacy L. Smith, a researcher in the gender equality in the entertainment.

The text, written by Ricardo Carvalho Isídio about Nexperts.