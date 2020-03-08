Oh, broke the silence! Cody Simpson pressed against rumors about his partner

After the scandalous separation between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Cody Simpson took his place and seems to be the man she wanted from the beginning.

Since the first times were together in public, the Australian artist he was very in love with his current partner, something that he did, the media is to forget completely of the scandalous relationship, had Hemsworth.

In the last few weeks Cody Simpson broke the silence and spoke about his relationship to Miley. The most striking is that he spoke for the first time about the rumors, claiming that the couple is expecting a baby.

The fact is that since the singer, born in QueenslandAustralia, couples with Cyrus, there has always been speculation about the relationship that you carry with you.

In several ways, the rumors said that the famous singer I was on the verge of break up with your partner and never was true. You are now in front of a gossip, a little stronger.

Currently the singer is touring Australia to promote a new project with the company Bond. From there an interview for the program Today was finally told the truth.

What Cody he did was deny the rumors, but he was also jokingly with the situation, to be able to say: Apparently, she’s been pregnant for years. All sorts of things, said, referring to the innumerable amount of comments about their engagement.