Oh, Crazy, Montaner! Camilo, the love of Shakira, and… Oh, Evaluna forgets to confess!?

Shakira still one of the most famous figures in the music scene and thanks to his great charisma, conquest of the public, so that the consequences on all sides.

The Colombian singer cause grimm in the world and is highly acclaimed by his talent on the stage. Every thing she does or says, she goes on the look.

– In The News

But the famous may be no scandals in the media, and for this reason, in General, too many statements to the press.

Many are artists, share the stage and to admire with her. For his part, the interpreter, “day in January” is also very generous with their colleagues.

So it is that in one of the videos that you log in to your account from Instagram, the artist sing “Tutu” of the composer and Colombian Camilo.

So great was the surprise of the boy, was she spoke the clip on their own networks. “After jumping through the whole house, and ordered him this video to my parents, my sister, my girlfriend and other people I know, hahahaha, I must say, I can’t believe it…,” she wrote next to the video where you appeared the wife of pique.

Due to to to circulate the rumors about a crisis between Camilo and Evaluna began to blame Shakirabut the fact is that the young daughter Montaner shares the feeling of joy and excitement with your lover.