Oh, OMG! The scandalous proposal for Demi Lovato to Rihanna: I Just want a…

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
20


In its latest step by the tv show of Ellen DeGeneres, Demi Lovato made it clear what their intentions with Rihannaalthough previously had said. Now, it seems that everything, the desire to know.

The driver said to Demi, who had chosen in a moment, in between all the celebrities the American R&B to have an encounter. So, in the talk show again to ensure that you continue to be this dream.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here