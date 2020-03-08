On how much the assets of the singer Jennifer Lopez is

The famous Jennifer Lopez, originally from New York city, New York, Usa, is a person who has created since the beginning of his career, and in the course of years to triumph in their roles as actress, singer, producer, fashion designer and business woman.

Today is Jennifer Lopez owns a respectable career in music, as well as in the world of cinema, and shops, therefore, it is understood, a fortune that would be for a life without hardship for the rest of his life, when I make a withdrawal from the show.

According to Celebrity Net Worth Bankrate.com Jennifer a fortune estimated at around 380 million us dollars, product of years of work and has managed, thanks to sponsorship-brands-com, L’oreal and Gucci.

Jennifer played the work in his career as a model and for the partnership with digital media, including youtube.com

Celebrity Net Worth ensures that JLO will win approximately $ 40 million per year in salary, and People in German emphasises that by participating in, for example, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Usa, with her show ” All I Have is 350 thousand us dollars would be earned for each performance.









Jennifer Lopez, The Diva from the Bronx, and is currently one of the celebrities most important to Hollywood and began her career as a dancer in night clubs in the Bronx.

Maybe you have ever López imagine would be, how far I’ve come as an artist. In 1997, jumped to global fame after he interpreted the late Selena Quintanilla, in the film about her life, Selena.

After this movie, Anaconda, Out of Sight, The Weedding Planner came. The work and the glory came, without stopping, and has always known, take advantage of every opportunity, so today is one of the artists, the most famous and richest in the world.