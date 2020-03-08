Oscar 2020: Jennifer Lopez I’m wearing a dress by Julien Macdonald at the after party

His absence at the Oscars until 2020 is not the reason for the silence about Jennifer Lopez. The singer, who just a few days back, was made in the center of attention-literally – the whole world with her appearance in the halftime break of the Super Bowl in 2020, in addition to Shakira, for his name sharing on Instagram was still on everyone’s lips-his latest look the a lot of awe.

The also actress it was not possible, a nomination for the Oscar for her role in the film is a crook as he is on other awards such as the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards was in the category of Best supporting actress. For this reason, it is not saw in to the Oscar ceremony, but as expected, JLo was not lose after party.

If well-attended party that always offers “Vanity Fair” after the ceremony, the after party-the main thing is, it is sure that the circuit’s post-Oscar includes several stations with the events offered, from studies and other artists, as is the case of Netflix and Elton John, to organize their respective parties to celebrate the winners and finally to the cinema.

We do not know exactly to which party he attended Jennifer Lopez the Oscar, but we know what she was doing, and we can only say: WOW!

And is that JLo definitely knows how to talk what toespecially when it comes to style and show off your enviable figure. The interpreter On The Floorshe shared with her fans on Instagram your look after party and, you suspect, planned the conquest of the dance floor.

It is a sexy design of the Welsh Julien Macdonald, full of sequins was a dark grey, spaghetti straps, deep neckline in a V, back, and two holes sexy, at the level of the hip on one side and the other on the rock, the ortho-side, you still of the view to be tonificadísima leg.

Jennifer Lopez he 2020 shared in his Stories of Instagram, the eye, led to the after-party-Oscar- © Instagram Stories @jlo

A dress that she demonstrated, the Brazilian Isabeli Fontana, the in the parade of designers for their spring/summer collection by 2020 if JLo had worn on the red carpet of the Oscar, no doubt, would be figuratively among the best dressed of the night.

Isabeli Fontana in the parade of spring/summer 2020 by Julien Macdonald © Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

Lopez completed his look with sandals platform-silver in color, drop earrings and diamond and two delicate bracelets, which are also bright. The glitterdefinitely the was leitmotif with your whole outfit.

In terms of what beauty, the singer let her hair loose and fragrant ointment with thick wavesthese are reminiscent of the old Hollywood. Make-up, for his part, kept you in the colors of nude, with attention to your cheekbones with a marked blush tan and a subtle smoky effect on your eyes.

Of course with a look, as well as the absence of Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet at the Academy awards in 2020, he noted, more but, fortunately, not space left for extrañarla and, once more, not more with an open mouth.

Jennifer Lopez and her 10 best looks on a red carpet