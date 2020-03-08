Rare Beauty, the new line of make-up for Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has the overview of the celebrities, with all the lust has been taken have a new album, and now, announced their new line of make-up, Rare Beauty.

A few months ago, Gomez conquered the music world with her last album Rareand now is preparing to a love of adventure, the universe beauty, with its foray into the make-up, with a line baptized with their eponymous last album.

The news was confirmed by the same singer with your account of Instagram. However, for now, there are not many details about the products or the color palette. The actress has confirmed that the release date is will be sold in the course of the season summer in North America, in all stores of Sephora from the Usa.

“I’m starting my own beauty brand and it is called Rare Beauty. This is something I started two years ago. I found them to be allies and a perfect team. What is important for me, because I wanted to comfortable a brand, where all would feel,” said the interpreter, “Lose You To Love Me” in social networks.

Also, Selena Gomez said that your online cosmetics is not foundbecause each of their products is both men and women focused. “We are not created to look like the other, we are created to look like ourselves. This is not just a brand, they will try a life style,” he added.