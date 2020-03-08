Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow gets a new trailer and it is great

The Holy Scarlett Johansson again in the skin of the The Black Widow for the film, the land of the heroine of the Marvel comics. With a debut on 30 April planned in the Brazilian cinema, which has won the film a new official trailer with lots of action, fighting and women-empowerment!

“Natasha, my sister. After all these years, what brings you home?”, Question by Yelena (Florence Pugh), is the sister of Natasha Romanoff, played by Johansson, who at the beginning of the preview. In the video, we can see that the spy back to Russia after the events of the “Captain America: Civil War”.you find your sister, the next to Melina (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei (David Harbourand for addressing the new threats and challenges.

In this new Film from the Marvel universe that fans have come to know the Guardian Of The Redalso called Alexei Shostakovich’s, the character was played by the port (on the hopper, the Stranger Things, remember?). He is an agent of the KGB, he was in the comics, married with Natascha. However, it does not appear that this issue will be further investigated in the film adaptation. The character will not have the power superincríveis, but there are a lot of physical strength, as a hero of the Soviet Union.

In The Spotlight

Scarlett Johansson is in a good stage of his career. In addition to his role in the Marvel comics, is finally gaining the spotlight in the film industry, after he was in seven films, the actress is currently working on two statues, a The oscars in 2020): Best actress for The Story Of A Marriageand the Best supporting actress for Well With The Real World. This is the first time that the Scarlett figure in the list of the- – and it is already in a double dose.

It appears in the list of actors who have made history at the awards, with a dual-display. In addition, only 11 actors, and is in the 91 years of its existence, the academy awards were in two categories at the same time, among them Jessica Lange, Sigourney Weaver and Al Pacino.

In addition to this, the other actress for this, in the widow, the Black, is also nominated for the Oscars this year. Florence Pugh is one of the participants of the Ap in the category of actress in a supporting role, for “Beautiful, Beautiful Women.”. Both compete with the It Is (“In The Case Of Richard Jewell”), Margot Robbie (“Scandal”), and Laura Dern (“Story of a marriage”). The award ceremony will take place at 9. February.

It is worth noting that the “Black widow” with another actress in the scene: Rachel Weisz. It has been shown, in the year 2019 at the latest for the academy award for Best supporting actress for “The favorite”. In 2006 you won the award in the same category, for the kind of surprising performance in “The Gardener’s”.