Scarlett Johansson was almost a Black widow

An important member of the WITH starting in 2010, and is on the main role in the first film, ” land of the The Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson he Vanity Fair as such, for a very little while, he was not from the Iron man 2. According to the actress, she wanted to be in the Marvel Studios since I saw the first movie from the production company The man in the Ironlaunched in the year 2008.

“I loved it. I had never seen anything like this“said Johansson. “It is not that I am particularly a fan of super hero or something, but it seemed to me to be so groundbreaking“. Finally, you have managed to set up a meeting with the President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feigeand Jon Favreauthe Director of the first two films in the The man in the Irontalk about the role of Natasha Romanoff.

The role, originally, was not the Ap. Decided to this time, the studio has Emily Bluntrecently, films such as The Devil Wears Prada and The Young Queen Victoria. “I remember receiving the link, and it was such a disappointment“said Johansson, who had a second chance in life when a Blunt, due to contractual obligations with the Foxto exit the movie from the Marvel comics, so if you know how to shoot The travels of Gulliver ‘ s travels.

“I don’t hold a grudge, I superanimada. When I met with Jon, we made a joke that he planned for me, but I was thrilled“.

On your way in the Upcoming AppointmentAp, I learned about a Fig straight from Kevin. “He told me to pay attention to, as it was the norm to discuss to be able, your travel route (from The Infinite War) and what will happen to them. But I think it was more for me to say to you the death of Natasha),” she says. “I was really surprised and at the same time I’m not. We all knew it would be a great loss“.

The actress also commented on the production of the film, the ground of his character, which due to open in Phase 4 of the Marvel comics in the cinema. “I have the feeling that if we do something deep and profound, there would be no reason to do this“he said, said he had not intended to shoot, nor in a history of the origin, nor is it a spy Film.

“(The Black Widow) he talks about a number of topics difficult for you. It deals with a lot of trauma and pain. I expect this film to empower, with the other people, because I can see Natasha as a person, empowering, inspiring, and in many ways“he told Ap, claiming that the film deals with the frustration, self-doubt and the doubt, the in a deeper way.

In the film land of the The Black Widow it is published on the 1. May, in the year 2020. The direction of the Cate Shortland contains Rachel Weisz (Your Favorite), Florence Pugh (Midsommar), O. T. Fagbenle (Handmaid”s Taleand David Harbour (Stranger Things) in the cast.