Selena Gomez admits that she was abused emotionally by Justin Bieber

After seven years of relationship the last two years, temporarily, the ratio of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez came to an end when the Canadians married to Hailey Baldwin.

Now, the singer has spoken, to confess for the first time about his relationship, victims of emotional abuse in an interview in the podcast by Lulu Garcia-Navarro, National Public Radio.

“I think it is something that I needed to internalize it as an adult. So much that you don’t want to spend to talk for the rest of my life, I’m really proud to say, I feel strong and I found the way to overcome them,” he explained.

It is the first time that the artist opens up emotionally about her relationship with Bieber. Everything was created because of the drug, the last song, Lots of You To Love Me, and focused after confirmed the singer in its history with the Canadians.

“I’m very proud of,” said Gomez on his recent musical success. “I don’t feel I received a treatment (in the relationship and break) and though I had assumed, somehow, I needed to say a couple of things I would have liked to have said,” he continued.

Also the actress insisted that her song was not hatred, but is “a song that says: we had something beautiful, and never not deny that it was. It was very difficult and I’m glad it’s over,” he added.

Born again from the ashes

“I have the power of it,” he said. “It is dangerous to be in a victim mentality. And I’m not disrespectful, I feel that I was the victim of a certain abuse,” he added.

Selena Gomez insured feel very full, now reconciled with itself. “As I don’t want to talk about the rest of my life, about this, I feel really proud to say that I have overcome me, stronger than ever, and I have found a way to,” he explained.