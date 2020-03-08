Selena Gomez breaks the silence and tells of how her first kiss with Dylan Sprouse was

Selena Gomezrecognized singer of American origin, wanted to share with their fans some of the details of the romances he had in the past, but what really was surprising was that the actress betrayed, as it was their first kiss with your partner Dylan Sprouse.

This information was obtained through an interview that she has Selena Gomez in the program “The Kelly Clarkson Show“in order to continue with the promotion of “Rare”, their new production label, but no one expected that the singer decides to break the silence, the their first kiss with a protagonist “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody”.

Maybe it’s not what you know, but Selena Gomez he devoted himself to acting for a while, but over the years have decided that their true purpose was, the world of music; one of his tv projects was particularly important “The wizards of Waverly Place“in the Disney Channel.

Cole Sprouse was “crush” by Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez confessed Kelly Clarkson their first kiss happened within “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” and that was very excited to appear in an episode of the program, since the Cole Sprouseone of the protagonists, had his love Platonic.

The singer revealed that kiss led, on this occasion, he is a disappointment, because the production had told him, that kiss had to be one of the main characters, but Selena Gomez is not and think that could occur with your crush had given her first kiss caused a lot of excitement; unfortunately, they had to twin Dylan Sprouse since the libretto, what is hinted at.

Selena Gomez joked about the time and even confessed that at some point in his youth, came to think that you and Cole Sprouse finally, together, but that never happened, assured, however, that the experience of their first kiss he lived in the set has in one of his favorites.

