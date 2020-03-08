







© actitudfem.com

Selena Gomez moved to look, and confirms the new trend for the year 2020





As we already had in this note, one of the trends to 2020 are the hair cuts, you can keep your long, but have more volume, or a pony.

Selena Gomez changed look and confirmed that the pony is all of us, including those we hair-Chinese.









© http://www.actitudfem.com





Photo: Instagram @youtube

Also Selena might be, to assert, curly hair, of course, so has the time, forget the Lazio.

On your account of Instagram, the singer several photos with her look told change to where you can see a the style is relaxed, which is one of the trends of hair-2020.









© http://www.actitudfem.com





Photo: Instagram @youtube

One of the cuts, the more to see this year shagcan be worn, hair short or long, and consists of several irregular layers, which give a lot of texture to the hair and the little “ruffled”, as it is Selena in her hair.

Last week, Selena Gomez has her own brand of cosmetics, Rare Beauty, presented the cuale on Sephora.

Apart from that, the singer promoting his latest album, on which he told about his turbulent relationship with Justin Bieber.

More in MSN:

The best looks street style from Selena Gomez (Vogue)