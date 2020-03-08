Shakira and Anuel AA appeal color and a nod to Japan video “like Me” | culture and entertainment

The music video of “like Me”, the new collaboration between Shakira and Anuel AA, premiere this Friday on all the major platforms, audio visual internet, with a combination of scenarios, saturated fashion colors and a lot of Japan.

The artists, under the direction of Drew cherry, known for productions such as the video to “Lover” of the us-Taylor Swift’s singing about a couple in crisis scenarios a luxury, kitsch, including a kitchen, in the dominate colors of blue and pink cake, a hallway, painted emerald green, and a dining room yellow.