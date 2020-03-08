Shakira and Pique, a decade of profitable relationship | people and celebrities

The football world Cup in South Africa 2010, in which Spain was proclaimed champion of Europe gave up many of the pleasures in a country, the sporting events are displayed, the Kingdom. The happiness that was installed between the citizens, also left traces on the two-star hotel, since you share your life. Are Shakira and Gerard Piqué, meet, years, morning, 2. February —the singer 43 and the League-33—, the celebrated 2020, a decade together in the personal and professional success.

Shakira enjoy your birthday increase to the stage of the Super Bowl, where they will act alongside Jennifer Lopez in the break of the final of the football League in the United States, every year more than 90 million viewers. Pique can not accompany you, because on this day your team is playing against Levante in Barcelona. But it is likely that you are in the thoughts of the other, despite the distance, a factor that already since the beginning of their relationship. And, perhaps, against the wizards and forecasts characterised its beginnings, the key to consolidation as a partner has become.

The news of crisis or infidelity have revoloteado the couple, on more than one occasion. The people in your environment, make sure that you keep the standard, not to speak of them, but it is not known that Shakira and Piqué form a pair, to use. The singer himself was, who gave a few months ago, not “a few traditional”, and there will be a premium between them is the care of their children, Milan and Sasha, seven, and five years, respectively. Other key of your private life there is silence, and when you see them together, like a happy family. “It is not that we have a written agreement, in which we distributed the tasks, but we are both parents very involved, and we drive, how we can support each other and our families,” said the artist in a magazine in Argentina.

Although, how different it was your past that connects the two, a restless spirit and commitment that everyone at his job. The artist, born in Barranquilla, Colombia, began as a small, its way to be a superstar. Their hypnotic, innate movement of the hips to the artistic vein of his father, the writer and jeweler. Shakira knew she wanted to be in this world, when at the age of seven she wrote her first poem to his mother. Your creativity had with a backpack and guitar, was begging from door to door to have a chance. Came when he was 13 years old and published his first plate. Since then, over 60 million albums sold worldwide throughout the world, and accumulated 14 Grammy awards.

The Barcelona players coming out of the high Catalan bourgeoisie: his father is a family business, the export of building materials and of his mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, is the Director of the Institute Guttmann, an international reference centre for injuries of the spinal cord. Out of the football their desire of it was, but it is not the only thing that the passion of the Catalan. Now he devotes himself to the tennis, not as a professional, but as an entrepreneur, a sport moves millions. This year, a project that began as his relationship with Shakira, forged for the world Cup in South Africa is now a reality. Gerard Piqué is the current sponsor of the Davis Cup, which was held in november in Madrid, with a format that renovated and revitalized. To created about the cosmos Global Holding, the company for this purpose, the President, the Bvb invested sixty million euro has to be a twist in the history of tennis. And to judge by the hosts had managed in the first round.

The final point of the race, put on the performance of the own Shakira, who did not hesitate to support you in your cherished project. The player makes sure that the singer of the people that push him, his luck in the economy. And he does it with expertise. The same potential, the wasted on stage and with other people. It coordinates, controls and monitors every detail of your trips, especially the last, The Golden World Tourthe first Shakira after she became a mother, and in a documentary film. A return from the beginning was turbulent, when the artist had several months of delay due to problems suffered, the vocal cords. As a couple work, regardless of the pacts. What weighs is that both are supported, to learn a talisman to each other ten years after know.