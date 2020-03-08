Shakira | #champeta challenge Shakira: dance of the Colombian become viral in the networks nndc Famous

After the presentation Shakira in the Super Bowl at the end of the week, thousands of users have done together, a fever called #Champeta challenge. The fever, led by the new challenge viral, the Colombian is a tutorial post to teach you the steps.

Champeta is the rhythm for years of dancing, hundreds of people in the slums of the Colombian Caribbean, but it has become fashionable in the world, then Shakira bailara in the show about the finale of the Super Bowl in the United States.

It is recalled, the show presents Jennifer Lopez he was considered by many as “the Super Bowl is more Latin-American history”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGkeHlyrMPI(/embed)

Shakira decided in #Champeta challenge and challenge your fans to perform the steps and upload them to social networks. Her audience responded with thousands of videos.

From Twitterthe Colombian came republicando multiple clips, as your fans, you have your remote networks.