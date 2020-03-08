Shakira impressed with your colourful looks in your new videclip “like”

A few hours ago, the anticipated video by Shakira was inaugurated together with the singer Anuel AA, “Like Me”. And if there is something catchy, that the pace of this new single, the aesthetics of the video clips, and over all the looks the Colombian-born.

After his acclaimed appearance in the Super Bowl in 2020 in Miami, together with JLo, Shakira back on and has not disappointed. It all starts in a train, in the “partner” will be confronted. From there, go into a house, where you will be focused on the different rooms. In the style of “I Swear” – video for Rosalia, the color palette of the scene is very pronounced and visually super-sexy. Strong tones such as orange, pink and blue are key, in any setting, and the choice of the locker room Shakiraaccompany perfectly to any wall outlet.

At the beginning we see her with a outfit Asian-inspired, like a geishawhere they are reminded on a table with a black wig high and a headdress of pink (very reminiscent of the beginnings of his career). She is wearing a short dress with straps neckline and pronounced, in a soft pink hue and adds a cloak of feathers game.

This scene is in consonance with the other, in which the singer goes on a corridor, by the same hairstyle, but in this case looks top magenta, and a blazer satin-shocking orange combined with the play of the shade of orange used in the eyes.

During the chorus, then the Colombian in a room, the color dark blue and pink. For this recording, the choice of the outfit she is courageous, because you choose a dress shiny super short (this increases your tonificadas legs) with a V-neckline and back, colour blue. Accompanied with a pair of stilettos game and hair, natural color, brown.

For the last change, Shakira definitely, it shows a chameleon is, if styles are. With a orange wig and a hat with yellow flowersthe singer of 43 years, bowed in the classic image Versace (in yellow, gold and black) for a total look, consisting of a t-shirt to be adjusted, the body with a high collar and a shim long in the same design. The sandals, the yellow were the icing on this image.

The video gained more than 3 million views in the first 24 hours and remains in the top three of the trends of the platform. In addition, Shakira shared parts of the clips in your account of Instagram, the l65 million fans, and thus guarantee another big success in his career and showed that she is not afraid of new challenges or play with fashion.