Taylor Swift, how committed Joe, Alwyn?

What Taylor Swift is engaged to Joe, Alwyn is? This question makes you crazy, to the millions of fans of the American artist that you have seen in the letters of your last song it’s all a revelation of his involvement with the British actor, with whom she worked for three years in a discretísima relationship. “My heart has been rendered and has a blue / All is well and ends well with you,” writes Swift to your theme’s ‘Lover’, only a few have it could hear.

Many of his followers have seen in this connection of ‘blue’ and ‘borrowed’, a future wedding of the couple, something that the singer himself has been playing with ‘like me’, the publication of a fan who made you in the air with this idea. “Wait … ‘my heart has been rendered and has a blue … something borrowed and something blue… woman,” wrote this pendant in Tumblr.



VIEW GALLERY





Although this will leave three years, there are known hardly more than a dozen photos and the details that can be counted (almost) with the fingers of one hand. In contrast to other relations, the interpreter Shake It Off has decided the focus of your romance, otherwise with the intention of preserving the privacy and avoidance of criticism. This is the fans of the singer, accustomed to their idol compartiese often moments in your life, private, taking the smallest detail.



VIEW GALLERY





The singer, who was in april as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2019, which went by TIME magazine, and the actor secretly over several months, before you jump rabbits about their relationship in may 2017. Since then, Joe has been to many concerts, the interpreter Delicate. Exactly, many of the songs from the award-winning artists talk about their affair: Call it what you want, Dress or Gorgeoustheir previous disc Reputationare some of the details of their relationship when we met, as it discolors the hair, and he wore it cropped, you still had a boyfriend when they met, or in november of 2016, the singer asked her, disappeared with her when the whole world said, controversial Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will.