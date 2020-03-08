Taylor Swift Instagram: the singer donates a million dollars for the victims of the tornadoes in Tennessee | values | ideas

The author of “the Lover”, Taylor Swift has solidarizado with the people affected by the tornado Tennessee, this led to major damage in the capital Nashville.

Therefore, through their stories of Instagram, the singer revealed that donating a large amount of money to counter the effects of this disaster.

SEE YOU Harry Styles reveals intimate secrets of Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik and Adele

Photo: Instagram.

“Nashville is my house, and the fact that so many people have lost their homes, and much more that was right in the heart of Tennessee desconsolador for me,” said the youth idol of the pop-in his stories on Instagram.

According to the medium of the Daily Mail, the artist, born in Reading, Pennsylvania; however, when a teenager, moved to the suburbs of Nashville.

Also, the American artist also, he called on his fans, together, the cause and added a link to your publication, so you could contribute.

SEE YOU Katty Perry is committed to the current situation of their friendship with Taylor Swift

On the other hand, the stressed celebrity, was the donation to the organization Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

As we know, earlier intérpetre of “Love Story” has said on their social networks and their concerns in relation to these issues.

“My heart is with all of you… I send you my love and prayers,” he wrote on his Twitter account a few days ago.

More news

Photo: Twitter.

Up to the time, the diva of thirty years has not been confirmed, to donate the amount, however, her representatives revealed to the newspaper USA Today, it was about a million dollars.

A few days ago, Taylor Swift, the singer most important to 2019 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.