Taylor Swift says goodbye forever, Sony Music, What happened Now?

Taylor Swift he put an ultimate end to your professional relationship Sony Musicafter 14 years of works, at the signing of a new exclusive contract with Universal Music Publishing Groupas announced, the singer herself on her official account Instagram.

The Instagram Taylor Swift



“I am proud to expand partnership with Lucian Grainge and Universal Music to sign with Universal Music Publishing Group, and the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to lead a major company in the publication of music,” wrote Taylor Swift on Instagram.

The news of the new professional exchange of Taylor Swift gives them the hopes of their fans, who will expect you to have a rest, the rights to the masters of their first six albums, thanks to the new connection with the Universal Music Publishing Group.

“It is an honor to work with a computer that is so incredible, especially when it comes to my favorite thing in the world: the songs,” added Taylor Swift.

“We are pleased to add you still, the voice and the songs of Taylor for the world,” Jody Gerson

The new house of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is 30 years old was extremely excited, let, Sony Music, with whom she was under contract since the beginning of his career, and the opportunity to work with characters, the music as a Jody Gerson and Troy Tomlinson.

You may also like: Taylor Swift responds to Scooter Braun and the haters, with the single “The Man”

“Jody is an advocate for the empowerment of women and is one of the leading companies in the industry, the most renowned and most successful. Troy Tomlinson has been an amazing part of my computer for more than half of my life and a passionate carrier of the torch of the composers,” said Taylor Swift about her new employee.

Follow us on Instagram and get the news trend of the week