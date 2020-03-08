Taylor Swift, what has been copied this video of Beyoncé?

‘You need to calm down’, the new video clip of the singer Taylor Swift and simultaneous attention on YouTube due to its strong political message of support for the LGBT-community+, but there was something that the fans could not prevent, and that the video shares some similarities with ‘Party’, video-clip, released in 2011 by another great artist, Beyoncé (in collaboration with Andre 3000, Kanye West and J. Cole). Let us see some of the matches:

The caravan: outfit and Breakfast

The two begin to go on the video in a trailer, Beyoncé, maybe a quarter more modest than is typical for the United States, and Taylor Swift to see in a colorful atmosphere, but we can not help but see that both present in a sentence such as (clothes ladies underwear and eye mask, the Breakfast is inside the vehicle.

Anyone fancy a bath?

The two singers come in the middle of a round pool, and a bathing suit pink, but Beyoncé is surrounded by people, while Taylor is alone with a fur coat, in addition to a bathing suit and surrounded by flowers in a garden.

Speaking of coat…

Who gets a fur coat, pink in June? Taylor Swift “You need to calm down’. And anyone who makes it in October and in the night? Beyoncé ‘Party’.

War food

At the height of the party, the people go crazy and start to eat, the other day, and laugh. Yes, Beyoncé is dressed in a costume of fast food, such as Taylor Swift, that you with a suit of French fries

Can’t be a coincidence, or a source of inspiration, but it is clear that the scenarios are similar; in a trailer Park, an outdoor party, deck chairs, floodlights… The major differences between You need to calm down’ and ‘Party’ are the musical styles and the eight years difference between the two video clips.