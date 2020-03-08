The 11 best cinebiografias-of-women-impressive – Monet

+







Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher, Jennifer Lopez in Selena and Julia Roberts as Erin Brockovich (photo: Handout) Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher, Jennifer Lopez in Selena and Julia Roberts as Erin Brockovich (photo: Handout)

The story of the film is to portray the Empire, the life and work of strong women, the shape of the time. In the past few decades, Hollywood has released cinebiografias of artists such as Selena and Billie Holiday, and the politics such as Margaret Thatcher, and even as mere mortals like Erin Brockovich.

Check it out, below is a list of the 11 best cinebiografias of the women who have left their traces in the history:





Selena (1997)

The singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez has murdered one of the greatest phenomena in the Latin world at the end of the nineteenth CENTURY, before tragically, in 1995. Two years later, has been shown to be life in the cinebiografia Better, and that was what was nominated was the start of Jennifer Lopez, the main character of the story, the star in the role for a Golden Globe award.





Elizabeth (1998)

Cate Blanchett is one of the most award-winning Actresses of the last decades and is one of its roles, the most notable is that of Queen Elizabeth, who, in the SIXTEENTH century, he decided not to marry, with a focus on bring together his divided country. She reprised the role nine years later, the sequel to the movie “Elizabeth – The Golden age” (2007). She was nominated for the academy award for Best actress two times.





Coco Before Chanel (2008)

The production of the French Chronicles of the early years of the history of the legendary designer Coco Chanel, it has changed to use the fashion industry forever, by refusing, corsets, popular in a visual, casual, and sporty for the women fashion.





Erin Brockovich – Uma Mulher de Talento (2000)

The cinebiografias are not to represent only the lives of celebrities, but also for mere mortals. The film is directed by Steven Soderbergh, Julia Roberts – who won an Oscar for the role that they interpreted, Erin Brockovich, a single mother who was faced with a powerful company, for the account of a case of pollution of the water.





Frida (2002)

The movie begins with Frida Kahlo recovery after an accident, when you have to choose your father, give you to paint your daughter a screen and to tell the most important events in the career of a painter, a surrealist. For the leading role, Salma Hayek and was nominated for the academy award for Best actress.





The Queen (2006)

Helen Mirren won an Oscar and all the other major awards the film received for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the film, but his major recognition came, probably, from the Queen herself, the actress invited you to visit the Buckingham Palace, after the release of the film, which Chronicles the events in the Royal family after Princess Diana’s death in 1997, and in the struggle between Elizabeth and Prime Minister Tony Blair about dealing with the tragedy.





Dorothy Dandridge – O brilho de uma Estrela (1999)

The first black to be nominated for the academy award for Best actress in 1954, Dorothy Dandridge had a troubled life, and in the course of his career, he was disillusioned with the treatment he received, as a black woman, which, despite its name. The actress in the film, is played by Halle Berry, has died at the age of 42 years after a drug overdose.





Piaf – A tribute to love (2007)

For the first time that a performance in French has won an academy award for acting, as Marion Cotillard was rewarded, by the life of singer Edith Piaf in your cinebiografia, the abuse in the delivery of the star, his rise to world-wide fame until his last year in the middle of the abuse of alcohol and / or drugs.





The rise of a star (1972)

Billie Holiday was one of the biggest stars in the history of Jazz. And in his troubled life – his childhood trauma, his claim to fame, his battle with drugs and his eventual death at the age of 44 because of the cirrhosis was portrayed in the Film the main Symbol of the soul, and Diana Ross role.





The Iron Lady (2011)

Meryl Streep won her third Oscar award – to give second Best actress – a new life on the controversial Margaret Thatcher, who was Prime Minister of England for 11 years. The film is part of the policy at the end of his life, reflects back on his career and personal life.





A Dream (2009)

This is a cinebiografia, follows the life of an ordinary woman. The film tells about the relationship between Leigh Anne Tuohy played by Sandra Bullock, who won an Oscar for the role, and his adopted son, Michael Oher, who was a young man living on the street, before he was a star of american football.

