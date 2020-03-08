The Black widow, to raise up to $ 130 million in its debut in the United States

The date of the premiere is already at the end of April, the film country of The Black Widowcreated by Scarlett Johanssonfurthermore, the extraction of new features. And now, for the forecasts of their cash, have started.

According to the information on the Website Box-Office-Pro –Life led by the heroine of the Marvel Studios You should raise in between The US$ 90 to US$ 13 million in its first weekend of exhibition in the United States.

It is clear from the data presented, that the film should not have any problems in their trading performance, even with the threat of the coronavirus with at least some releases of films.

As it is valid, remember, in the movie 007: To die No time it had moved its premiere from April to November, because of the problems associated with the spread of the virus at this time.

About the film-the Black widow

In the spy thriller from Marvel Studios, the “Black Widow” Natasha Romanoff, also known as the Black widow, is faced with the darker parts of its history, when it comes to a conspiracy, is dangerous, linked with the past. Followed by a force stop at nothing, to bring you In dealing with your past as a spy, and the broken relationships that she left long before he was an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson Reprises her role as Natasha / Black Widow, Florence Pugh interpreted, Yelena, David Harbour artist Alexei the Red Guardian, and the Rachel Weisz it’s Melina.

Director Cate Shortland and it is produced by the Kevin Feige“The Black widow” is the first movie of Phase 4 of the universe Film and Marvel is coming out in theaters in Brazil in the 30. April, 2020.

The Black widow | the First trailer of the movie released by Marvel Studios

It is worth noting that it has been acknowledged for some time that the film, which will be held in the events, after the Captain America: Civil War.

The cast of the film consists of Scarlett Johansson (Next Date), Rachel Weisz (For The Favorites), Florence Pugh (The Outlaw King), O-T Fagbenle The handmaid”s Tale) and David Harbour (Stranger Things).

The film-maker Cate Shortland (Lore) in the following, was confirmed to be engaged by the Marvel Studios the journey is a long one. Jac Schaeffer Timer (Count-Down) he signed the first draft of the screenplay, which is now being worked by the Ned Benson “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby).

The Black widow comes out in theaters in Brazil on the 30th day of April in the year 2020.

Follow all of the daily news about movies, tv shows and video games the Journey Of The Geek